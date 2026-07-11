Nancy Guthrie update: Why Savannah Guthrie missed Today show for two days and when will she return?

Savannah Guthrie was absent from the “Today” show again this week, but her 84-year-old mother Nancy Guthrie's ongoing disappearance case is not the reason why. Savannah Guthrie was absent from the Today show on July 8 and July 9. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

Why was Savannah Guthrie missing from Today? Savannah Guthrie was last seen on the Today broadcast on Tuesday, July. Sheinelle Jones filled in for her alongside Craig Melvin on Wednesday, while Laura Jarrett took her place on Thursday, July 9. The reason for Guthrie's absence was not shared on either episode.

However, a source told People that Guthrie is simply taking a few days off for summer break and she is expected to return next week.

This is not the first time Guthrie has been away from Studio 1A. In June, she missed an episode because she was “starting production meetings on the Wordle game show coming to NBC later this year,” Craig Melvin explained at the time, according to USA Today.

Guthrie was announced as the host of the upcoming Wordle game show in May. The series is based on the popular word game from The New York Times Games.

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Why did Savannah Guthrie change into a yellow dress on live TV? The last time Savannah Guthrie appeared on Today was Tuesday, when she changed her outfit during the live show to match her co-hosts, who were all wearing yellow.

During the PopStart segment, Savannah realized she was the only one wearing blue while Sheinelle Jones, Jenna Bush Hager and Dylan Dreyer were all dressed in yellow. Co-anchor Craig Melvin was also wearing a yellow-and-blue striped tie.

“You guys, did you really have a memo? I'm changing!” Savannah said before the commercial break, as per Entertainment Weekly.

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When the show returned, she was wearing a yellow gingham dress. Dylan Dreyer told her, “I love that you just found this yellow dress,” and Savannah replied, “I did, girls! I wanted to be with my ladies."

Nancy Guthrie went missing from her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31. In February, the FBI released images showing an armed person at Nancy's front door tampering with the camera before she vanished, but the person in the images has not been identified.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate as authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will. The Guthrie family has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to her recovery.