Nancy Guthrie update: DNA found on glove leads to dead end; PCSD Sheriff shares key details

It has been more than a month since 84-year old Nancy Guthrie, mother of Savannah Guthrie has disappeared from her Catalina Foothills home. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently provided updates on the ongoing investigation while addressing community questions and clarifying the misinformation about the case. Nancy Guthrie update: DNA finally matches glove found at scene as sheriff shares details on investigation (via REUTERS)

According to the reports of KVOA, Sheriff Chris Nanos said that, “There’s so much that everybody wants to know, but I would be very neglectful and irresponsible, as a law enforcement leader, to share that with everybody. You can’t. There is an investigation, there is a protocol to that effort.”

Clarifying the gloves found at the scene Sheriff Nanos has explained the situation regarding the gloves that were discovered near Nancy’s home.

He also acknowledged that some of the gloves found near Nancy's home after her February 1 disappearance could have different DNA results.

“There was some talk and discussion that it was police officers out in the field just discarding them, that is so far from the truth. We knew that at that time, we believed wholeheartedly that those gloves belonged to a restaurant and guess what? The owner of the glove, we found working at a restaurant across the street. It has nothing to do with the case,” Nanos said.

He also mentioned that gloves sent to a lab in Florida could be different and DNA testing might take time.

“It’s a challenge because we know we have DNA but now we have to deal with that mixture and how we’re going to separate it,” he added.

It is not yet clear which gloves matched the restaurant employee.

The sheriff has also addressed the suspect captured in Nancy’s doorbell video and the speculation around his appearance.

“I get the speculation with others saying he’s wearing this at this moment and not this. He looks like this and he doesn’t look the same. All of those analogies, all of those, that speculation we understand that. But I can’t go on speculation. We need evidence,” Nanos said.

Additionally, Savannah Guthrie and family have offered the reward of $1 million to whoever helps her ‘bring home’. While authorities emphasize that the case is still active and they have confidence in their team.