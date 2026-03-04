Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff Nanos says investigators ‘closer’ to identifying suspect in disappearance case

Nancy Guthrie update: More than a month after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, investigators stated that they are making progress in the case. The 84-year-old was allegedly abducted from her home in Tucson on February 1. Sheriff Nanos says investigators ‘closer’ to identifying suspect in Nancy Guthrie disappearance case (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

Investigation ‘definitely closer,’ Sheriff Says Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos shared an update in an interview with NBC reporter Liz Kreutz that aired on the Today show on March 3.

When asked whether investigators are closer to identifying a suspect or suspects, Nanos said, “I think that investigators are definitely closer. We’ve got a lot of intel, a lot of leads, but now it’s time to just go to work.”

However, authorities have not named any suspects yet.

Authorities review doorbell footage and reexamine key evidence Last month, police released doorbell camera footage showing a masked, armed man attempting to enter Nancy’s home shortly before her pacemaker was disconnected from its tracking device.

Neighbors have submitted several doorbell camera videos from the area. One clip which was first shared by Fox News Digital showed a car speeding about 2.5 miles from Nancy’s home around the time she was abducted.

“We’re aware of it and we’re looking into it, just like any other piece of evidence,” Chris Nanos said. He also added that investigators have not been able to identify the vehicle.

“We’re looking at that vehicle as well as hundreds of thousands of other vehicles that were out driving at that time of day,” he said.

Authorities are also reexamining earlier assumptions including whether the suspect’s backpack came from Walmart.

“We’re now learned that maybe it wasn’t purchased out of Walmart,” Nanos said.

“That backpack is new, it’s exclusive to Walmart, but who’s to say I didn’t buy it and put it on eBay? That’s what we’re looking into," he added.

Family marks one month of Nancy’s disappearance To mark one month since Nancy’s disappearance, Savannah Guthrie along with her sister Annie Guthrie and her brother-in-law Tommasso Cioni visited a memorial outside her home on March 2. The memorial included yellow flowers, cards and messages.

Savannah later wrote on Instagram that, “We feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country [yellow heart emoji] Please don’t stop praying and hoping with us. Bring her home.”

The Guthrie family has also increased the reward price to $1 million for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery or the arrest of a suspect.