Nancy Guthrie’s children share heartbreaking note as she remains missing, ‘We are standing on ash…’

Family members of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie left an emotional handwritten message at a memorial outside her Tucson home, marking one month since her disappearance. Tom Llamas reported on NBC Nightly News on Monday, March 2, that Savannah Guthrie and her siblings left an emotional message for her mother while visiting a makeshift tribute set up outside of the 84-year-old's Tucson, Arizona, home. This image made from video provided by FOX News Digital shows Savannah Guthrie, right, her sister Annie Guthrie, left, and her brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni, March 2, visiting a tribute to their mother Nancy Guthrie. (FOX News Digital via AP)

The message read: “Mama, We miss you so much! Our hearts are broken! We are standing on ash, on scorched earth! But mom, though we are surrounded by so much darkness and uncertainty, our love burns bright.”

The memorial outside the home has continued to expand in recent weeks, with candles, photographs and handwritten cards left by community members offering prayers and support. The family’s visit was described as emotional, with relatives seen embracing one another as they paused to read the tributes.

One month since disappearance Nancy was reported missing on February 1. Authorities have said they are investigating the case as a suspected abduction. Law enforcement officials previously confirmed that blood evidence was discovered inside the residence.

Doorbell camera footage also showed a masked individual near the front entrance, appearing to tamper with the device while holding what investigators described as a firearm.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Officials have said they continue to pursue multiple leads but have not publicly identified any suspects.

A reward of up to $1 million has been offered for information that leads to Nancy’s safe return or to an arrest in the case.

Appeal for information During a recent segment on NBC Nightly News, anchor Tom Llamas referenced the family’s message and renewed calls for tips. “All it takes is one tip,” he said, urging viewers to come forward with any information.

Authorities have urged anyone with information to contact investigators as the search and investigation remain ongoing.