Can $1M reward help find Nancy Guthrie? What Callahan Walsh said

The search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona home in the early hours of February 1, remains ongoing as investigators continue to pursue leads. With no breakthrough yet, attention is on whether a newly announced $1 million family reward could help the case. “This amount of money is life-changing,” Walsh said. (@CallahanWalsh/ X, Getty Images via AFP)

According to The Mirror US, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are leading the investigation into Nancy’s disappearance. While authorities have received multiple tips, she has not been located.

‘This amount of money is life-changing’ Callahan Walsh, co-host of America’s Most Wanted, told Fox News Digital that the substantial reward could be a critical incentive.

“This amount of money is life-changing,” Walsh said. “This could really get somebody to second guess why they’ve not been truthful about what they know and could be the reason that they finally come forward with that piece of information that the family is desperate for, that law enforcement is desperate for.”

He added that such information could lead to “not only Nancy’s recovery, but the apprehension of the suspects as well.”

Walsh’s brother, Adam Walsh, was abducted and later murdered in 1981: a case that led to sweeping changes in how missing children cases are handled.

Family offers separate reward Nancy’s daughter, Savannah Guthrie, announced the $1 million reward in a social media video, saying the money can be paid in cash and tips can be submitted anonymously. She clarified that the family reward “will be paid only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment.”

The family’s offer is separate from the $100,000 reward being offered by the FBI for information leading to Nancy’s location and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

Savannah also pledged $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, saying her family hopes the attention surrounding her mother’s case will help other families facing similar uncertainty.

Authorities continue to urge anyone with information to contact law enforcement as the search continues.