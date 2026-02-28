Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Arizona residents build panic rooms ‘impossible to break in’

Residents in Arizona are increasingly installing reinforced “panic rooms” following the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, who was reported kidnapped from her Tucson home nearly a month ago. In an aerial view, a Comcast vehicle sits in the driveway of Nancy Guthrie's home on February 26, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to the New York Post, contractors specializing in secure rooms say they have seen a sharp rise in inquiries since the 84-year-old went missing in the early hours of February 1.

Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie, has not been located despite an ongoing investigation assisted by the FBI. No suspects have been publicly identified.

Surge in demand after disappearance Kevin Hand, who builds break-in-resistant safe rooms at Sportsman Steel Safes in Arizona, told the Daily Mail that his company has experienced a notable increase in calls.

“There has been a huge spike in calls and business since the Guthrie case,” Hand said.

He added that many homeowners are reassessing their security arrangements. “People don’t want this to happen to them or their families, and they’re realizing maybe it can,” he said.

Hand noted that while his firm has historically served wealthy clients and government officials, recent inquiries have come from a broader range of residents. Consultations are reportedly scheduled weeks in advance.

Reinforced doors and hidden spaces The safe rooms being installed typically include steel doors weighing between 800 and 1,000 pounds, often concealed within closets or designed to resemble standard interior doors. Behind them are reinforced concrete walls lined with fire- and bullet-resistant materials.

“We make them look just like a regular door. It just looks ordinary; someone wouldn’t know it’s a panic room from the outside,” Hand said. Builders describe the structures as extremely difficult, even “impossible,” for intruders to breach.

Steve Humble, owner of Creative Home Engineering in Arizona, told the Mail that basic secret door installations can start at about $1,000, with reinforced options costing up to $8,500. The full process, from measurement to installation, can take approximately 90 days.

The investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance remains ongoing.