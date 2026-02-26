Is Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home still an active crime scene? When will it be handed back to family? Fresh update

A new update in the Nancy Guthrie case has revealed that the home of Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother will soon be returned to her family. Law enforcement is preparing to turn the Arizona home back over to Nancy’s family, sources told NBC News. This comes as the search for the missing 84-year-old woman is in its fourth week. TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 25: Law enforcement officials walk around Nancy Guthrie's residence on February 25, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Nancy’s home has been a center of law enforcement activity for weeks, which included the recovery of DNA evidence. Two federal law enforcement sources told NBC News that activity seen Wednesday, February 25, is related to efforts to turn the home back over to the Guthrie family.

Officials reportedly admitted that law enforcement does not have a reason to seal the premises as a crime scene or restrict the family from entering any longer.

Since Nancy’s potential abduction, over 23,000 calls have been made to the FBI tip line. 750 of these calls came in the first 12 hours after Savannah said in a new video posted via her Instagram account early Tuesday, February 24, that the family is now offering a reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads them to Nancy.

What else did Savannah Guthrie say in the video? In her new video, Savannah, visibly distressed, said, “Hi there. I’m coming on to say it is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed, and every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then of worrying about her and fearing about her, aching for her, and most of all, just missing her.”

“We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. We feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe,” she continued.

She added, “We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. … We are blowing on the embers of hope.”

Savannah also noted that her mom may not be alive, considering the amount of time that has passed since her disappearance.

“She may already be gone,” Savannah tearfully said. “She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in Heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy.”