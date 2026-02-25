Savannah Guthrie was stopped from offering $1M reward for mom; husband makes emotional gesture

Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday said that her family is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to the recovery of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who went missing more than three weeks ago. In a video posted on social media, the ‘Today’ show host said that she is clinging to hopes of her mother being found alive, but also acknowledged that it might be too late. Savannah Guthrie announced a cash reward for any info on her missing mother (Instagram and AFP)

“She may already be gone,” Savannah Guthrie said in an Instagram post. “She may already have gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven.”

The 84-year-old was last seen at her Tucson home on January 31, after she returned from a family dinner. She was reported missing the next day. Authorities believe that Nancy was kidnapped. The FBI released surveillance videos of a masked man who was outside Guthrie’s front door on the night she vanished. DNA evidence, including drops of blood on the front porch, gloves, and even a backpack, was examined. But Pima County officials have not been able to identify the suspect.

What Savannah Guthrie said in her latest plea “Someone out there knows something that can bring her home,” Savannah said in the latest video. "Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home, hope against hope, as my sister says. We are blowing on the embers of hope."

"We also know that she may be lost," she added.

Savannah was stopped from announcing $1 million reward earlier Meanwhile, reports state that Savannah Guthrie wanted to announce the $1 million reward on day one, but the Pima County Sheriff's Department stopped her. Officials, according to The New York Post's source, feared the reward would trigger a deluge of bogus tips.

Latest in Nancy Guthrie investigation The sheriff’s department said Monday that it’s aware of differences in the masked person’s clothing depicted in various images that were released, namely with and without a backpack.

“There is no date or time stamp associated with these images,” the department said. “Therefore, any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative.”

Sheriff Chris Nanos said a week ago that members of Guthrie’s family, including siblings and spouses, are not suspects.

Savannah Guthrie said Tuesday that her family also will donate $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“We are hoping that the attention that has been given to our mom and our family will extend to all the families like ours,” she said.

Michael Feldman makes emotional gesture Savannah Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, reportedly visited her ‘Today’ show coworkers. OK Magazine cited sources to add that he made the gesture about two weeks ago, and the gathering was ‘very emotional’.

“There were a lot of tears," the source noted. The publisher stated that Feldman wanted to thank ‘Today’ show employees on behalf of his wife.

“It was great for him to look everyone in the eye and vice versa. It was a large group, and he went around and thanked everyone, and got a bunch of hugs,” the insider said. “This is an extension of their family, and never more so than now. They’re more than coworkers. The tears were real, and [the colleagues] are struggling too.”