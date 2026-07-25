'Xi, Putin assured they won't arm Iran': Trump places trust on two 'major countries'

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he trusted Russia and China were not participating in support of Iran in the ongoing West Asia conflict and also warned that any involvement by the two countries would be "very bad" and against their interests. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC, Friday, July 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping had assured him during their recent meeting in Beijing that China would neither give nor sell weapons to Iran, including through Chinese companies.

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Trump on Xi and Putin "President Xi, at our recent meeting in Beijing, China, told me that he would not, under any circumstances, give or sell Weapons to the Islamic Republic of Iran — And that statement included Chinese Companies," Trump wrote, adding that he trusted Xi's assurance.

Trump also said Russian President Vladimir Putin had told him Russia would not sell weapons to Tehran.

"President Putin... told me that he would not sell Weapons to Iran. He understands that I do not sell Weapons to Ukraine, but to NATO Countries," Trump said, adding that both Russia and China were "not participating" in support of Iran.

"Therefore, two major Countries that people speak of often in terms of Iran are, in my opinion, not participating. If they did, it would be very bad for them — Certainly not in their best interests," he added.

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‘I think I trust them’: Trump Speaking to reporters later at the White House, Trump said he trusted both leaders.

"I don't know that they're enabling (Iran)," Trump said. “I think I trust them”, according to a Reuters report.

Trump's remarks came despite comments earlier this week by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who told lawmakers that Russia and China were helping Iran in ways he did not specify.

"There are ways in which both of those countries are, at different levels, enabling some of the things Iran is doing, yes," Hegseth said during a Senate hearing.

Iranian strikes on CIA targets in the Gulf earlier in the conflict prompted US intelligence agencies to investigate whether Russia had provided Iran with targeting information or drone technology, according to a Reuters report.

The Kremlin declined to comment on the report on Thursday, the report added.

The United States has also imposed sanctions on individuals and companies in Russia and China accused of helping Iran procure weapons.

The Hill noted that CNN reported in March, citing unnamed US officials, that Russia had been providing Iran with Russian satellite imagery to track the location and movement of American troops.

Additionally, it also said NBC News reported in May, that Iran may have used Chinese missiles and long-range early-warning radar during the war. It also noted that experts believe Chinese satellites provided Iran with enhanced targeting data.