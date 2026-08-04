Trump backs Lindsey Graham's sister Darline for senate seat upon his death; Republican rivals challenge bid

US President Donald Trump's effort to help Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, win South Carolina's vacant Senate seat is facing resistance from Republican rivals and some voters. Lindsey Graham died on July 11 at the age of 71 due to a heart ailment. Following his death, South Carolina governor Henry McMaster appointed his sister, Darline Graham, to serve the remainder of his Senate term until January. Sen. Darline Graham, R-S.C., speaks with voters following a Senate candidate stump event ahead of a special GOP primary to select a replacement for her late brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham. (AP )

On Truth Social, Trump said it was an "honour" to welcome Darline Graham Nordone to the Oval Office and announced his endorsement for her candidacy in the Republican special primary scheduled for August 11.

"I asked Darline, for the Good of our Nation, to run for the US Senate in the Special Republican Primary on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. She accepted... Darline... has my Complete and Total Endorsement in the Special Election for US Senate in South Carolina," Trump wrote.

Trump described Graham as a "spectacular person" and praised her late brother, Senator Lindsey Graham, calling him "one of the greatest people and Senators" he had known.

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Republican rivals question endorsement While Trump hailed her appointment as a fitting tribute to the late senator and backed her for a full six-year term, several Republicans have questioned whether she should automatically inherit the seat. They say voters should choose from a competitive field despite the president's endorsement.

Republican Representative Nancy Mace, who is backing Representative Ralph Norman, said Trump's endorsement may not be enough to secure victory.