Trump's Tic Tac moment at Lindsey Graham funeral sparks social media frenzy: 'Struggle is real'
Videos of Donald Trump handing Tic Tacs to JD Vance and attempting to toss one into his mouth during Senator Lindsey Graham’s funeral have gone viral.
President Donald Trump is facing online scrutiny after a “Tic Tac moment” during the funeral service of Senator Lindsey Graham became one of the event’s most widely shared clips. Videos circulating on X showed Trump passing a box of Tic Tac to Vice President JD Vance while seated in the front row.
The funeral, held in Washington, D.C., brought together political leaders from around the world.
Trump delivered a eulogy for Graham and acknowledged the presence of international leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The late senator had been a vocal supporter of both Ukraine and Israel during their respective conflicts.
Also read: Did Trump fall asleep at Lindsey Graham's funeral? Viral video sparks online frenzy; WH breaks silence
Tic Tac exchange goes viral
Videos shared online showed Trump passing Tic Tacs to JD Vance while seated in the front row. Another widely circulated clip showed the president attempting to toss a Tic Tac into his mouth but missing the “target.”
The footage quickly spread across X, where users split on whether the moment was harmless or inappropriate during a national memorial.
A user wrote, “Viral footage of Trump sharing Tic Tacs with JD Vance and drifting off during Lindsey Graham's funeral service is dominating the timeline today.”
One viral post read, “World leaders flew in across the globe for a national solemn service at the Capitol, and the main viral takeaway is President Trump treating the front pew like a movie theater snack bar with JD Vance.”
Political commentator Acyn also shared footage showing Trump unsuccessfully trying to toss a Tic Tac into his mouth. A user commented under the video saying, “Even Tic Tac’s want nothing to do with Trump.”
Another user wrote, “'Put a Tic Tac in your mouth and get a bang out of life'… Yeah, well Trump just proved the first half is optional. He couldn’t even get the mint past his lips, so the only bang he’s getting is the sound of it bouncing off his chin and rolling under the Desk.”
Others criticized the president for appearing to talk and laugh during portions of the memorial. One post stated, “Who talks & laughs during a serious memorial?”
Also read: 'NodFather': Trump did not fall while entering limo but he sure fell asleep at WHCD
Old Tic Tac controversy resurfaces
The viral clips also revived discussion of Trump's past association with the Tic Tac brand.
Several social media users resurfaced a 2016 statement posted by Tic Tac USA after the release of the Access Hollywood recording where he had said, “use some tic tacs” to kiss women and “Grab ’em by the p***y.”
The company had written at the time, “Tic Tac respects all women. We find the recent statements and behavior completely inappropriate and unacceptable.”
A user brought back the infamous tweet and wrote, “Remember when the brand put out a statement denouncing him after leaked audio of him bragging about sexual assault?”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More