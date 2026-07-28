What did Trump say about friendship with Lindsey Graham? ‘We started a little bit rough, but then…'

“He was a great guy. He was a great politician, actually... we started a little bit rough, but then it got closer and closer. It really ended up being a great friendship, and it’s very hard. He really became like a member of the family in a sense,” Trump said.

Speaking on Fox & Friends, Trump paid tribute to Graham following the senator’s death, saying their relationship had evolved significantly over the years.

US President Donald Trump reflected on his changing relationship with late Sen Lindsey Graham, describing how the two went from political rivals during the 2016 Republican primary to close allies and friends.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican, died on July 11 at the age of 71 from an aortic dissection. His funeral service is being held at the Washington National Cathedral, where Trump is expected to deliver remarks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are also expected to attend the ceremony.

From rivals to allies Trump and Graham’s relationship began on hostile terms during the 2016 presidential campaign, when both were prominent Republican figures with sharply different views.

According to the Associated Press, Graham was one of Trump’s strongest critics during the primary race. He called Trump’s candidacy unacceptable and opposed his campaign after Trump’s comments about Graham’s friend, the late Sen John McCain.

The two later repaired their relationship, bonding over politics, humor and frequent golf games. Graham eventually became one of Trump’s most visible allies in Congress, regularly defending the president and advising him on foreign policy issues.

According to AP, even after the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, when Graham publicly broke with Trump and said he had been “humiliated and embarrassed for the country,” the split proved temporary. The two reconciled weeks later after meetings at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

JD Vance also pays tribute During his appearance, Trump praised Graham’s ability to connect with people and work across political divides. He also mentioned the senator’s expertise on military matters and joked about their shared interest in golf.

Trump said Graham had a rare ability to bring people together during difficult moments, describing him as a skilled politician who understood how to navigate Washington.

Vice President JD Vance also paid tribute to Graham in a video shared by the Trump administration’s rapid response account. Vance recalled learning from Graham’s ability to engage with people while campaigning.

“I learned something from Lindsey Graham; the way that he interacted with people. The way that he was so interested in what was going on and what was moving people and what was motivating them,” Vance said.