'Regime toppled, being run by gay dictator': Trump's indirect jibe at Mojtaba Khamenei

United States President Donald Trump called Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ‘gay’ during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Friday, without taking his name directly. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC, Friday, July 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP)

Talking about his administration's achievements which, as per him, are often overlooked by “fake news media”, he spoke of the country's ongoing war with Iran and said, “A once feared and powerful regime that relentlessly attacked America has finally been toppled. Their former leaders have been removed and they’re now being run by a gay dictator facing internal divisions."

Trump made the remarks at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner held at Waldorf Astoria in Washington DC on Friday.

During his hour-long address, which was full of jokes and potshots at journalists including praises for some, Trump touched on multiple aspects of his second presidential term including the country's ongoing war with Iran and also quipped about a possible third term in office, before saying that he was “just kidding”.

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The dinner, which originally took place back in April, was rescheduled after a shooting incident at the security gate prompted an immediate evacuation of the venue.

Trump began his address with a remark stating that it had “not been an easy evening for him” after multiple awards were handed out to journalists over the course of the night, many of whom had been critical of his administration.