Who is Shiloh Hendrix? Minnesota woman, 37, found guilty of disorderly conduct in racial slur incident
A jury convicted Shiloh Hendrix over how she treated a bystander who recorded her hurling a racial slur at an eight-year-old autistic boy.
A jury convicted Shiloh Hendrix, a Minnesota woman, of disorderly conduct Thursday night over how she treated a bystander who recorded her hurling a racial slur at an eight-year-old autistic boy last year. However, the 37-year-old was acquitted of a separate charge tied directly to her conduct toward the child.
Hendrix was charged with two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct after an April 2025 confrontation at Roy Sutherland Playground in Soldier’s Field Park went viral. Jurors deliberated for roughly nine hours before finding Hendrix guilty, MPR News reported. She was then immediately sentenced to a stayed 90-day jail term, one year of probation, 200 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine.
Hendrix’s attorney, Brian Karalus, has planned to appeal. “I think it’s pathetic,” he said after the verdict, adding that he was “shocked.”
The Rochester City Attorney’s Office, which brought the charges, acknowledged that the incident was painful to the community. “Ms. Hendrix fully admitted to her hateful and racist conduct, toward a child with a disability and others, and she has profited immensely while showing no remorse,” the office said in a statement.
Who is Shiloh Hendrix?
In May last year, a video went viral on social media, showing Hendrix hurling racial slurs at a child in a Rochester park. The clip showed a man confronting Hendrix for using the n-word, with Hendrix claiming she lost her cool after the child stole a diaper bag from her 18-month-old baby. She later launched a GiveSendGo fundraiser, saying she needed money to “protect” her family as the man circulating the video “has caused my family, and myself, great turmoil.”
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Sharmake Omar, who filmed himself confronting Hendrix, later said in an interview with a local news outlet that he received death threats from social media users after Hendrix "called attention to" his police record on her campaign page. Omar reportedly has a minor criminal record consisting of traffic violations and a 2021 guilty plea for disorderly conduct. More severe past allegations of assault were formally dropped, per KIMT3.
The Rochester City Attorney’s Office further said in its statement, “Since 2025, we have recognized the significant attention and emotion surrounding this case, as well as the complex and lasting impacts situations like this have on communities of color and on our broader community. In the time following the incident, conversations and community‑driven activities began unfolding across many different spaces, reflecting both immediate responses and long‑term needs. This work continues today and remains an important part of supporting community reconciliation and progress.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More