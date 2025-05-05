An image is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows Shiloh Hendrix, a woman who was seen in a viral video hurling racial slurs at a child in a Rochester park, kissing a black man. The photo, which surfaced on social media, fuelled rumours that Hendrix once dated a black man. While some questioned the authenticity of the picture, many slammed Hendrix’s behaviour as hypocritical. Did Shiloh Hendrix previously date a black man? Truth behind viral image (GiveSendGo)

Hendrix went viral after a video showed her rebuking a child. The clip showed a man confronting Hendrix for using the n-word, with Hendrix claiming she lost her cool after the child stole a diaper bag from her 18-month-old baby. She later launched a GiveSendGo fundraiser, saying she needed money to “protect” her family as the man circulating the video “has caused my family, and myself, great turmoil.”

Did Shiloh Hendrix previously date a black man?

A closer look at the image of the white woman and the black man suggests that it may not be legitimate. The picture was circulated with the claim that it shows Hendrix in 2011 with a black man, but the post appears to have actually originated from Pinterest, instead of a verified social media account. Many on social media pointed out inconsistencies in the post’s metadata and noted that there is a lack of verifiable connection to Hendrix. The image’s origin or authenticity has not yet been confirmed by any credible sources.

The post was shared by many, including the X account MAGA Conservative which captioned it, “White woman with black man in 2011. Oh wait, is that Shiloh Hendrix??”

In the comment section, one user pointed out, “No. The image was apparently sourced from a Pinterest post unrelated to Shiloh.” Another wrote, “No, it's a photoshop. Well done on your research. A literal low effort reverse image search would have fixed it for you.”

There is no public record of a spouse or partner Hendrix has, or may have had. While she does refer to her “family” on GiveSendGo, she does not mention a husband or partner.