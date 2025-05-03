Who is Sharmake Beyle Omar, Rochester man being linked to Shiloh Hendricks racial slur video?

A woman, identified as Shiloh Hendricks, created a GiveSendGo fundraiser after a video of her allegedly hurling a racist phrase at a five-year-old child went viral on social media. She alleges that a man with previous ‘law enforcement history’ followed her and recorded her. In the video, Hendricks can be seen using the ‘N-word’, which is offensive to dark-skinned people. Sharmake Beyle Omar has been linked to Shiloh Hendricks racial slur video(X)

Now, social media users are speculating whether the man who recorded her is a Sharmake Beyle Omar of Rochester. Omar's alleged rapsheet has surfaced on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Back in 2023, two Rochester men, Mohamed Hussein Omer and Sharmake Beyle Omar, appeared in court on charges of criminal sexual conduct. However, the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office dismissed charges in March of 2025. Court documents state that the case was dismissed ‘in the interest of justice’.

Republican State Delegate and Precinct Chair Sarah Fields tweeted, identifying the man who recorded the video as Sharmake Beyle Omar.

“Many are calling him a “p*do” due to an older case where he was accused of assaulting a 16-year-old. However, according to court documents, the accusations were dropped, and he was cleared of all allegations. He has several children and was allowing them to play at the park when the incident occurred,” Fields wrote.

Hindustan Times, however, cannot verify the authenticity of Fields' claims. We do not know if Omar was the name who recorded the video.

Hendricks has raised over $200,000 after her video went viral. She claimed that the child stole a diaper bag from her 18-month-old baby.

“My name is Shiloh and I have been put into a very dire situation. I recently had a kid steal from my 18month old sons diaper bag at a park. I called the kid out for what he was. Another man, who we recently found out has had a history with law enforcement, proceeded to record me and follow me to my car,” the woman says in the description of the fundraiser.