4 Indians killed in attack on ship at Ukraine's Odesa port, 1 critically injured

An attack on the MV Golden Leo as it departed Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on Sunday killed four Indian nationals and left another critically injured, India's Ministry of External Affairs said late on Monday. Smoke rises from the grain carrier Golden Leo under the Guinea-Bissau flag after Russian missile strike in the Black Sea close to Odessa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 19, 2026, local media reports. (AP)

According to Ukraine's navy, Russia struck the Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel with three cruise missiles. The ship was carrying a crew from India and Syria.

MEA said four Indian nationals were killed and one was hospitalised in a critical condition after the vessel MV GOLDEN LEO was attacked while departing Ukraine's Odesa port on the evening of July 19.

The ministry said there were 17 crew members on board the vessel, including five Indian nationals.

According to LSEG data cited by Reuters, the MV Golden Leo is owned by Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd.

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4 dead, 1 hospitalised: MEA “As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalized in a critical condition. Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected," the MEA stated.

It added, “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery.”