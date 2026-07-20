NYC explosion sparks fire near 26 Federal Plaza building; Chilling details on suspect out

A blast near 26 Federal Plaza in New York City ignited a fire and triggered a significant emergency response on Monday morning. Blast near 26 Federal Plaza triggers emergency response in NYC, resulting in four minor injuries and one arrest.

Following the occurrence outside the federal building in Lower Manhattan, which accommodates agencies such as the FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, one individual was apprehended.

According to the FDNY, four people sustained minor injuries that are not life-threatening. While three of them refused medical transport, one person was transported to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

“This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza. The individual has been taken into custody and the FBI New York Office is investigating the incident,” the FBI stated in a statement to Newsweek.

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