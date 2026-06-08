NYC Penn Station stabbing update: Multiple people injured in Midtown Manhattan attack; suspect in custody

A violent stabbing incident near New York City's Penn Station left six people injured on Sunday, according to the FDNY. Six people were injured in a stabbing near New York City's Penn Station and Madison Square Garden. (Unsplash )

According to authorities, the suspect attacked multiple people in a series of stabbings near West 31st Street and Seventh Avenue, just steps from Penn Station and Madison Square Garden.

Authorities confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the attack and that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

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What happened? The FDNY reported the incident about 7:02 p.m. at West 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue.

The incident unfolded in Midtown Manhattan, a heavily trafficked area frequented by commuters, tourists and visitors attending events at Madison Square Garden. Emergency responders rushed to the scene as police secured the area.

According to FDNY officials, five of the six casualties were transported to Bellevue Hospital. One person was seriously injured, two had moderate injuries, and two had minor injuries.

The Gothamist reported that a sixth patient was sent to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. The FDNY did not immediately disclose the individual's condition.

Law enforcement officials moved quickly to locate the suspect, who was apprehended without further incident. Investigators have not yet publicly identified the individual

Authorities did not immediately disclose any information about what caused the stabbing or a possible motive.

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Attack right before a high-profile event with the President's attendance President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, which is located just above Penn Station, on Monday.

The stabbings took place in one of the busiest transit hubs in the city on the eve of the game.

Given the presidential visit, the event has already spurred increased security measures around the stadium and neighboring streets. The Secret Service, the New York Police Department, and other agencies are anticipated to have a significant presence for the nationally televised game.

The impact of the stabbing incident on security measures for Monday night's game was not immediately disclosed by the authorities.