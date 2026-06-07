Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals Game 3: Check full list of rules as Trump attendance sparks buzz

The New York Knicks and the United States Secret Service have announced sweeping security measures for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, where President Donald Trump is expected to attend. Fans attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals are being told to arrive at least two hours early, leave bags at home and prepare for TSA-style screening procedures (REUTERS)

The unprecedented restrictions announced on Saturday include a strict no-bag policy, airport-style screening procedures and recommendations that fans arrive at least two hours before tip-off.

Trump, a devoted fan of the Knicks, said on Friday that he would be in New York for the inaugural NBA Finals game. This comes as New York prepares to host its first NBA Finals game since 1999, with the Knicks holding a 2-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

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Complete list of key rules for Game 3 The security advisory was issued jointly by Madison Square Garden and the Secret Service and shared by the Knicks on social media.

In the notice, officials said the measures are intended to ensure "a safe and enjoyable experience for all ticket holders" during the highest-profile sporting events of the year.

The security guidance released by the Knicks and the Secret Service includes the following requirements:

1. Strict no-bag policy: Fans are not permitted to bring bags into Madison Square Garden for Game 3.

2. TSA-style screening: All attendees should expect airport-style security screening before entering the arena.

3. Arrive at least two hours early: Officials strongly recommend arriving a minimum of two hours before tip-off to account for long lines and enhanced screening.

4. Limit personal belongings and do not carry prohibited items: Guests are encouraged to bring only essential items. Fans should consult the Secret Service's prohibited-items guidelines before arrival.

5. No storage available for prohibited items: Madison Square Garden will not provide storage for prohibited items brought to the venue.

According to Reuters, authorities are also expected to implement additional road closures and perimeter security around Madison Square Garden as part of the presidential visit. Penn Station beneath the arena is expected to remain operational, though travelers have been warned to anticipate delays and congestion.