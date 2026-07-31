India pursuing release of about 24 nationals serving in Russian Army, MEA says

India is pursuing the issue of the release of around two dozen Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army with authorities in Moscow, the external affairs ministry said on Friday, against the backdrop of the Supreme Court hearing a petition filed by the kin of youths lured into military service in Russia. IMore than 30 Indians have died so far while serving with the Russian military on the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine. (Reuters Photo)

More than 30 Indians have died so far while serving with the Russian military on the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine.

The Supreme Court has taken up a petition filed by relatives of 26 Indians who went to Russia during 2024-2025 on tourist and student visas but were induced or lured by recruitment agents into joining military service.

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“ We continue to pursue the release of…” “We continue to pursue the release of around two dozen Indian nationals who reportedly joined and still remain with the Russian Army,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing in response to a question on the issue.

“Our efforts have led to the release of 139 Indian nationals so far,” he said.

The Indian side has been continuously following up the matter with the Russian side to ensure the release of the remaining Indian nationals in the Russian military, he said.

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Jaiswal reiterated the Indian government’s warning for citizens to take proper precautions while exploring educational and employment opportunities abroad. “We once again caution our people against job offers that are fraught with risks and made by unscrupulous individuals or agencies,” he said.

Indian nationals have been lured by recruitment agents into joining the Russian military on a number of pretexts, including lucrative salaries and bonuses and promises of citizenship. The Indians were usually recruited for supporting roles such as cooks and cleaners but were later sent to fight in the war with Ukraine after being provided basic military training.

Besides those killed on the frontlines in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, more than 15 Indians have also been reported missing, people familiar with the matter said.