'BJP goons, not students, attacked police': Dipke expresses sympathy for Delhi cops injured during Jantar Mantar protest

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday reacted to the press conference held by the families of injured Delhi Police personnel, saying that while he sympathised with the officers injured during the protest, the students who were allegedly assaulted by the police should not be ignored. Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses the media, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. (ANI Video Grab) “We have sympathy for the police officers who were targeted in such a manner. At the same time, the students who were brutally beaten by police officers, what about their families?,” he told news agency ANI. Dipke alleged that the violence against police was carried out not by the student protesters but by 'goons' sent by the BJP to disrupt the demonstration. He said he had warned from the very beginning that such elements would be deployed to derail the protest. "This was done by BJP goons. I have been saying since day one that the BJP will send its goons to create disruptions. They have done exactly that. I feel sorry that the police officers were targeted by the same people who were carrying out these actions,” he added. Also Read: Court asks Delhi Police to preserve July 20 violence CCTV footage

Dipke further alleged that innocent students were being targeted instead of "habitual offenders" to discourage them from questioning the government and protesting in the future. "Habitual offenders must be dealt with according to the law. They are using those habitual offenders to target students. People in Bihar did not do anything in Delhi. People in Mumbai did not do anything in Delhi...There is a conspiracy to target students, and this is being done to threaten them that they should not dare to question the government or come out in protest again." ‘Protestor, their families could hold conference’, says Ratna Singh Lawyer-turned CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh also reacted to the press conference, saying she wished that 1,000 of protesters who were injured and their families could hold a press conference as well. In a post on X, she said, “Pellet guns, tear gas, a girl in the ICU, lathis on skulls, women molested and sexually harassed by police officials.”