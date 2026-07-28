Murder, rape, narcotics: Police find crime suspects involved in CJP protest violence

More than 100 people facing murder charges and hundreds accused in robbery, sexual offences, Arms Act and narcotics cases were among those identified through facial recognition during the violence at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) march to Parliament, according to an internal Delhi Police report submitted to the government. CJP supporters at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi after education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. (AFP)

Police verified 2,873 people captured on CCTV footage allegedly attacking police personnel during the protest using Facial Recognition System (FRS). Of them, 2,402 were matched through the "Crime Kundli" database and 471 through the police dossier system. According to officials familiar with the probe, 989 of those identified had serious criminal antecedents involving heinous offences.

Criminal antecedents The assessment found that 101 individuals were facing murder charges, 284 were booked in dacoity and robbery cases, while 92 were accused in offences against women and children, comprising 61 rape accused, 25 booked for molestation and six under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The list also includes 229 people booked under the Arms Act, 135 accused in snatching cases, 67 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 19 in kidnapping cases, and 62 accused in attempt-to-murder cases.

Officials said many of those identified were habitual offenders with multiple criminal cases against them.

According to officials, 42 of the 101 murder accused had been booked in two or more criminal cases, while 12 had criminal histories spanning at least 10 cases. Similarly, 155 of the 284 robbery and dacoity accused had multiple criminal cases against them, including 31 who had been booked in 10 or more cases.