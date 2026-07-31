'My father was almost lynched near Jantar Mantar stage': Kin of Delhi cops injured during stir

Family members of the Delhi Police personnel injured during the recent student protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital held a press conference on Friday, claiming that police officers faced sustained attacks during the agitation. The families urged authorities to ensure justice for the injured officers. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The Gen Z-led protest saw clashes at several locations across New Delhi, including Parliament Street, Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators clashed with security personnel.

Families of injured Delhi Police officers speak out Demanding attention to the injuries suffered by several police personnel, whose treatment is still continuing, the families urged authorities to ensure justice for the injured officers.

They also said that the suffering faced by police families had been ignored amid allegations of police brutality against students.

'My father was almost lynched' The daughter of a Delhi Police sub-inspector injured during the protest alleged that her father was "almost lynched". She said the assault left him unconscious and had caused lasting trauma for the family.

“On July 25, my father was dragged by a violent mob and was almost lynched near the stage at Jantar Mantar. At around 2 pm, he was admitted to RML Hospital, where he remained unconscious for nearly four hours,” she said.