Donald Trump's blunt reaction to reported $8,000 NBA finals ticket prices might irk a lot of fans

The NBA Finals heat up as the San Antonio Spurs prepare to face the New York Knicks in Game 2 on Friday night after dropping Game 1. President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and Knicks in New York. (L - POTUS ; R - NBA / X)

The contest will once again take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, before the series shifts to New York for Game 3, scheduled for Monday, June 8. There is also speculation that a high-profile attendee could be in the building.

Trump could be in attendance for Game 3 President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and Knicks in New York.

He himself reportedly expressed his intention to attend while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to a roundtable event in Wisconsin on Friday, according to News 3.

Trump’s blunt advice to NBA fans However, as anticipation builds over who will come out on top in a Finals matchup decades in the making, another major storyline has been the soaring prices of NBA Finals tickets.

So, Trump was also asked about the soaring NBA Finals ticket prices in New York, which have made the games unaffordable for many fans.

Well, he responded quickly with a sharp, blunt remark.”They can watch it on television. It’s sort of semi-free to watch it on television,” Trump said.

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He later suggested that the steep ticket prices are likely driven by the high stakes of the Finals and the marquee status of the teams involved.

“But that’s the way life goes. Now if the game wasn’t a big, if the team wasn’t a big success, you could go very easily,” he added.

In such a scenario, it may not be realistic for everyone to afford such high ticket prices, even if watching from home remains an option. Trump’s blunt remarks could potentially disappoint some fans and dampen enthusiasm for attending the NBA Finals in person.

Game 3 ticket prices skyrocket Before the series began, Game 3 tickets on the secondary market were listed at around $4,500, but prices have since surged past $8,000, reported Sports Business Journal.

Ahead of Game 3, NBA Finals tickets on the secondary market surged sharply on Thursday, with the lowest prices climbing well above $7,000, while premium seats are reaching as high as nearly $76,000.

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Yahoo Sports reported that the cheapest Game 3 tickets at Madison Square Garden are now around $9,000, while premium seats have soared to over $100,000 as of Friday.