Josh Hart's adorable moment with son during New York Knicks-Orlando Magic game goes viral – Watch here

Josh Hart Goes Viral with Sons at Knicks Game(Instagram/Josh Hart) New York Knicks guard Josh Hart's playful bench moment with his twins captivates fans online. New York Knicks guard Josh Hart recently captured the hearts of his fans as he went viral while spending time with his twin sons, Haze and Hendrix, during the team's game against the Orlando Magic on December 7.

The two young boys, both two years old, remained in the spotlight as they accompanied their father to the bench at Madison Square Garden, according to People magazine.

Josh Hart's viral moment

During the game, Hart was seen sitting with Haze Dana on the bench. Fans got excited when the Knicks guard was called back into the game.

Realising this, Hart wasted no time and passed his son to teammate, Mitchell Robinson, who looked completely surprised. Hart did this as he was required to enter the game quickly. Knicks Nation shared a clip of the viral moment on social media platform X and wrote, “Mitch is like 'I didn't sign up to babysit'”

Soon after, the clip gained significant attention on the platform and received close to 650,000 views.

In the comments section, several X users shared their views. "Count that as an assist," one person joked. Another added, "He gave the kid like it was a towel". A third user stated, "This is pure comedy".

Earlier in the game, Hart was seen with both his children on his lap, while he sat on the bench. The NBA shared a clip on TikTok featuring a commentator joking, "On Kids Day, I guess you are allowed to sit on the bench".

Josh Hart's ramp walk with kids

This was not the first time Hart and his twin sons came into the limelight. A few months ago, the Knicks guard joined his twins as they walked the Macy's x Rookie Kids: "Runway on Broadway" show, next to Ciara and Russell Wilson's little ones. This happened during the New York Fashion Week in September.

While on stage, Haze and Hendrix stopped mid-way. This prompted their father to jump onto the runway to help them reported People.

Post the 106-100 win over the Magic, the Knicks improved to 16-7 on the season. Next, they played against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, December 9, and won by 117-101.

FAQs

Who is Josh Hart's wife?

He is married to Shannon Hart.

How many children do Josh and Shannon Hart have?

The couple welcomed their twin sons in May 2023.