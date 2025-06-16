Desmond Bane NBA trade: Who benefits, Orlando Magic's bet or Memphis Grizzlies' long game?

The NBA trade season has kicked off with a blockbuster deal: Desmond Bane has moved to the Orlando Magic from the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has moved base to the Orlando Magic in a blockbuster NBA trade deal.(AP)

The Grizzlies have their own centrepiece in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, solving one of their own problems. But that is not all. They also have a plethora of assets for immediate and future use that they could use to build a championship-winning team.

So, who exactly won the Desmond Bane NBA trade?

The Desmond Bane trade details

The Orlando Magic just received one asset in the trade, ie. Desmond Bane. On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies have got their hands on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as well as Cole Anthony.

Along with the two players for immediate integration, the Grizzlies will also be getting the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Phoenix's first-round pick in 2026, Magic’s 2028 unprotected first-rounder, 2029 pick-swap, and 2030 unprotected first-rounder.

So on first glance, the Grizzlies seem to have won the trade by a mile. But does it stand a detailed scrutiny?

Who won the Desmond Bane NBA trade?

The Orlando Magic have been one of the worst jump-shooting teams in the NBA for multiple seasons, struggling heavily in that department. Desmond Bane might be the answer to their woes as he is a career 41.0% 3-point shooter. He is coming off a 39.2% 3-point shooting season, averaging 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He might be just what the doctor ordered for Magic.

The Memphis Grizzlies have also got what they needed in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a much-needed veteran presence. They also needed defensive depth in the backcourt next to Ja Morant and Caldwell-Pope will fill their need. They will also be able to use Cole Anthony for depth. The Grizzlies also benefit heavily from adding four firsts over the next four years, which is significant if they wish to retool and add another star or enter a rebuild.

So while the Orlando Magic is betting on a weak Eastern Conference next season, the Grizzlies are playing a long game. Both got what they wanted, and only time will tell who actually benefited from the trade.