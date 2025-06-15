Memphis Grizzlies trade Desmond Bane to Orlando Magic in major NBA off-season move

The Memphis Grizzlies have traded Desmond Bane to Orlando Magic. The report comes as the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder are in the fray to win the National Basketball Association (NBA) 2025 finals. For Orlando, Desmond Bane could prove to be a serious asset. The team ranked last in the NBA in terms of three-point percentage during the regular season.(USA TODAY Sports)

With the NBA off-season underway for all franchises except Indiana and Oklahoma, the Grizzlies decided to trade Bane for guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania. The Grizzlies also get a first-round pick swap and four unprotected first-round picks for Bane. This is the first major off-season trade for the NBA sides this year.

Desmond Bane trade: What do the Memphis Grizzlies get?

For Memphis, the inclusion of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony adds some much-needed depth to the back court. As per Sports Illustrated, the Grizzlies get the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA draft in the trade. The side will also have a 2026 first round pick with swap rights from either the Washington Wizards or the Phoenix Suns. They also get Orlando's 2028 and 2030 unprotected first round draft picks and a lightly protected 2029 first round pick swap.

For Orlando, their decision to trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope comes just a year after they added him into the side to fulfill their need for a three-point shooter. As per nbaanalysis.net, the decision did not pay off. KCP shot just 34.2 per cent from beyond the arc, a sharp dip from the previous season, when he shot 40.6 per cent from deep.

Also read: 2025 NBA Finals: How to stream, game times, and TV schedule

Is Bane a serious asset for Orlando?

The 26-year-old is regarded as one of the better two-way players in the NBA, and is a career 41 percent shooter from beyond the arc. He averaged a career-best 23.7 points and 3.3 three-pointers per match in 2023-24. Last season, Bane matched his career-high of 1.2 steals per game with the Grizzlies. He signed a five-year, $207 million maximum contract extension with the Grizzlies in July 2023.

For Orlando, Bane could prove to be a serious asset. The team ranked last in the NBA in terms of three-point percentage during the regular season. Bane is under contract through the end of the 2028-29 campaign.

FAQs

1 What is Desmond Bane's salary?

Bane earned $34,005,250 in the 2024-2025 NBA season.

2 What is Desmond Bane known for?

He is known for his skills as a shooting guard in the NBA. Bane got traded by the Memphis Grizzlies to Orlando Magic.