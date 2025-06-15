2025 NBA Finals: How to stream, game times, and TV schedule

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder tied the NBA Finals series with a 111-104 win over Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 on Friday night. The game was played in Indianapolis. The series is now tied 2-2. The Thunder have beaten the Pacers in four of their last six games.(Reuters)

Game 5 is set for Monday, June 16, at 7.30 pm. CT in Oklahoma City. The game will be played at Paycom Center and will air live on ABC. Fans can also stream the game on Fubo.

Thunder games this season have gone over the 222.5-point total in 52 of 82 games. Pacers games went over that mark 60 times. The teams together average 237.9 points per game, which is 15.4 points higher than the set total. Their opponents combine for 222.7 points per game, just over the line. OKC has been the favorite in 78 games this year and has won 65 of them. Indiana has won 14 of 31 games as the underdog.

The Thunder have beaten the Pacers in four of their last six games. OKC also holds a 4-2 record against the spread in those games and has covered in four straight, all as the favorite.

Finals pregame show

NBA Countdown, the Finals pregame show on ESPN and ABC, is hosted by Malika Andrews and includes Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins, Bob Myers, and Shams Charania. It airs 30 minutes before each game—8 p.m. CT for weeknight games and 7:30 p.m. CT for weekend games. On weeknights, coverage begins on ESPN2 from 7:30 to 8 p.m., then moves to ABC from 8 to 8:30 p.m.

ESPN Radio is broadcasting all NBA Finals games live as it celebrates its 30th year covering the Finals. The games can be heard on ESPN Radio stations and the ESPN App. Marc Kestecher calls the games with analyst P.J. Carlesimo and reporter Jorge Sedano.

NBA Today, ESPN’s weekday NBA show, is also airing live from the Finals. It is hosted by Malika Andrews and features Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, Udonis Haslem, and Brian Windhorst. NBA Today airs from 3-4 p.m. CT on ESPN.