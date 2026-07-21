Will Spider-Man and Sentry appear in Avengers: Doomsday? What the cast and trailer reveal

Disney has released the trailer for directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo's Avengers: Doomsday, set to hit theaters December 18. The trailer teases the arrival of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, one of the most formidable villains in the MCU, as per Deadline. Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom in the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer; Spider-Man's role remains unconfirmed.

Is Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday? Tom Holland's Spider-Man is not officially in the cast, so there is no confirmation for now. Instead, his web-slinging story continues in his own film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set before Doomsday on July 31, in theaters in United States. Holland returns to headline Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth installment in Sony/Marvel Studios' Spidey franchise, which is expected to take on a more mature, street-level tone.

The biggest reason as to why Spider-Man won't have an extended role in Avengers: Doomsday is likely down to the fact that both it and Spider-Man: Brand New Day were filming at the same time. Doomsday kicked off production in April 2025 and continued until September that year, while Brand New Day filmed through the summer. That would have made it logistically difficult for Tom Holland to have a significant role in both movies, especially since he is the lead of the latter film, as per Bam Smack Pow. However, there is no official confirmation on this.

Will Sentry be in Doomsday? Yes. Lewis Pullman has been confirmed to play Robert Reynolds, also known as Sentry, in Avengers: Doomsday.

The character was among the cast list revealed during Marvel's livestream event.

The first official trailer also features several returning heroes and teams, including Thor, Captain America, Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova, the Thunderbolts, Namor, the Black Panthers, Gambit, the Fantastic Four and Magneto.

Also Read: The Odyssey worldwide box office: $264 million start is Christopher Nolan's best ever; beat Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight

The Full cast Marvel's cast reveal includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Channing Tatum (Gambit), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen and several others, per IMDb.

Also Read: Odyssey cast: Who's the highest paid actor in Nolan's star-studded new movie? Salaries revealed

The Russos helm Avengers: Doomsday from a script by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, marking their first MCU feature since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which became the second-highest-grossing movie of all time, per The Hollywood Reporter. The four Avengers films to date have made more than $7.7 billion at the box office, according to Deadline.