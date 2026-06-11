Tom Holland's Spider-Man Brand New Day gets early release date in India, advance bookings begin June 17

Indian Marvel fans have one more reason to celebrate. Sony Pictures Entertainment India has confirmed that Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day will now release in Indian cinemas on July 30, 2026, a day ahead of its previously announced date. The studio also revealed that advance bookings for premium large format (PLF) screenings will go live on June 17. Audiences will be able to book tickets for formats including IMAX, 4DX, MX4D and other premium screens ahead of the film's theatrical debut. Tom Holland in a still from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Interestingly, Amazon Prime members in the United States will get an opportunity to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Through a special early-access screening program, Prime members can catch the highly anticipated superhero film on July 29 at select theatres across the country, giving them a two-day head start before it opens widely in US cinemas.

Record-breaking trailer fuels anticipation The release date announcement arrives amid unprecedented excitement surrounding the film. According to the studio, the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day became the first movie trailer to cross one billion views across platforms.

The footage offered audiences their first glimpse of Peter Parker's life following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The trailer hints at a more mature, emotionally burdened Spider-Man, navigating a world that no longer recognises him.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Tom Holland's return to a solo Spider-Man film after nearly five years. The new film picks up several years later, with Peter living a solitary life while dedicating himself entirely to protecting New York City. Without the support of friends, family or mentors, he finds himself facing challenges unlike any he has encountered before.

A more grounded Spider-Man story Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige believes the film represents a return to the essence of Spider-Man as readers know him from the comics.

Speaking to Empire, Feige said, “It is the first Spider-Man film that we've made in the MCU that is focused on the classic elements of Spider-Man. He's doing the Spidey thing of living in a rather sad, small apartment, listening to the police scanner and going out and using his great power responsibly.”

The comments suggest a significant departure from previous MCU Spider-Man films, which often saw Peter supported by advanced Stark technology and a larger network of allies. This time, the focus appears to be firmly on Peter Parker himself and the everyday struggles that come with being Spider-Man.