Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill dies at 78, family confirms: ‘The loss was sudden and unexpected’

The statement went on to say, “The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

The statement read, “It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.”

New Zealand actor Sam Neill , who played the iconic role of Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park film franchise, passed away on Monday. He was 78 years old. His family confirmed the news by posting a statement on Monday on his Instagram page.

Sam Neill's fight with cancer

Sam Neill battled with near-fatal non-Hodgkin lymphoma for over five years. He, in an old interaction, revealed that he recovered from cancer even after chemotherapy stopped working for him.

In a TV interview in Australia in April this year, Sam Neill revealed he is cancer-free. Speaking with Australia's Channel Seven News, the actor revealed that he was cured thanks to a genetic therapy that modified his immune system. The actor also shared that his chemotherapy treatment eventually stopped working. “I was at a loss, and it looked like I was on the way out, which wasn't ideal, obviously,” he said.

The actor added he was recently treated with CAR T-cell therapy, which uses a disabled virus to genetically reprogram human infection-fighting T-cells, enabling them to target specific cancers. “I've just had a scan just now, and there is no cancer in my body; that's an extraordinary thing,” the 78-year-old said.