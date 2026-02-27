Lucknow: PPP-mode Jurassic park-inspired fantasy park project gets September deadline

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has initiated the development of a Magical Land Fantasy Park at Vanasthali Park in the Aashiyana area of the state capital, inspired by the theme of Jurassic Park. The project aims to convert the existing green space into an interactive attraction showcasing robotic mythical creatures and characters drawn from Indian folklore. The project aims to create a family-friendly recreational space while blending global fantasy elements with Indian storytelling traditions like Panchatantra. (FILE PHOTO)

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar inspected the site on Thursday to review the progress of ongoing work. He directed officials to complete the project by September 2026, stating that the authority intends to open the park to visitors during Navratri next year.

According to LDA superintendent engineer Navneet Sharma, the authority is developing the park in Sector-K of Aashiyana under the public-private partnership (PPP) model at an estimated cost of ₹12 crore.

The project will include 12 life-sized static models and sculptures made from recycled materials, featuring figures such as a mermaid, phoenix, genie, griffin, werewolf and Mowgli. Additionally, the park will showcase 10 interactive robotic models, including a dragon, unicorn, cyclops and Airavat.

Officials said the park will also include a large water body with an attractive fountain, along with a watch tower and toilet blocks to enhance visitor amenities. The project aims to create a family-friendly recreational space while blending global fantasy elements with Indian storytelling traditions like Panchatantra.

Four fountains planned at Jyotiba Phule zonal park

During his visit, the vice-chairman also inspected ongoing beautification works at Jyotiba Phule Zonal Park. LDA is undertaking development works worth ₹4 crore at the park. The authority will install four new fountains in the redeveloped water bodies, including a dancing fountain, ball fountain, ring fountain and peacock fountain. Officials will also install 25 sound speakers and thematic lighting near the jogging track. Kumar directed the team to complete all works by April 2026.

Notice issued for slow progress at Gautam Buddha Park-1

Kumar also inspected the Gautam Buddha Park-1 under the Kanpur Road scheme. Finding the pace of work unsatisfactory as per the approved layout, he ordered officials to issue a notice to the private agency. He warned that the authority would cancel the contract if the contractor fails to improve progress within one month.