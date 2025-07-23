What’s new on Netflix August 2025: Wednesday Season 2, Fast & Furious, Jurassic Park and more

The month of August 2025 on Netflix is power-packed with originals, returning favorites, and must-watch documentaries. The amazing lineup includes the highly anticipated Wednesday Season 2, with Jenna Ortega reprising her breakout role in what is now a global phenomenon. Animation fans are in for a treat too, with Fixed, an edgy new comedy from Genndy Tartakovsky, making its debut on the streaming platform, What’s on Netflix reported. Streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video will bring forth some new shows in the next few days.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Meanwhile, the creator of BoJack Horseman returns with a brand-new animated series - Long Story Short. Also on the list is The Thursday Murder Club, the film adaptation of the eponymous bestselling novel.

However, your dose of entertainment does not stop there. The upcoming month packs a punch with full-throttle franchises like Vin Diesel's Fast & Furious and the legendary Jurassic Park films. It is the kind of lineup that is a blend of comfort, chaos, and cinematic thrills all in one go. Whether you are in the mood for high-speed heists or prehistoric adventure, there is everything. Here are all details on what to expect from the streaming giant this August.

What’s new on Netflix: August 2025

August 1 – After the Sunset (2004), American Pie (1999), American Pie 2 (2001), Anaconda (1997), Clueless (1995), Dazed and Confused (1993), Despicable Me (2010), Despicable Me 2 (2013), Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982), Fire Country (Season 2), Groundhog Day (1993), Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012), Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008), Jurassic Park (1993), Jurassic Park III (2001), Megamind (2010), Minions (2015), My Oxford Year (2025), Pawn Stars (Season 16), Perfect Match (Season 3), Scarecrow (2024), The Departed (2006), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Thirteen (2003), Weird Science (1985), Wet Hot American Summer (2001), Wyatt Earp (1994), Rush Hour (1998), Rush Hour 2 (2001), Rush Hour 3 (2007)

August 2: Beyond the Bar (Season 1), Freelance (2023)

August 4: Closet Battle (Season 1)

August 5: Love Life (Seasons 1–2), SEC Football: Any Given Saturday (Season 1), Titans: The Rise of Hollywood (Limited Series)

August 6: Wednesday (Season 2 – Volume 1)

August 8: Stolen: Heist of the Century (2025)

August 9: Kandahar (2023)

August 10: Antes & Depois (2025), Marry Me (2022)

August 11: Outlander (Season 7), Sullivan’s Crossing (Season 3)

August 12: Final Draft (Season 1), Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy (2025)

August 13: Fixed (2025), Love is Blind: UK (Season 2), Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (Season 1), Songs From the Hole (2025), Young Millionaires (Season 1)

August 14: In the Mud (Season 1), Miss Governor (Season 1 - Part 2), Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II - The Ashes of Rage (2025), Quantum Leap (Seasons 1-2)

August 15 - Fatal Seduction (Season 2), Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser (Limited Series), Night Always Comes (2025), The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (Season 1)

August 16: The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

August 18: CoComelon Lane (Season 5), Extant (Seasons 1–2)

August 19: America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys (Season 1), Titans: The Rise of Wall Street (Limited Series)

August 20: Fisk (Season 3), Rivers of Fate (Season 1)

August 21: Death Inc. (Season 3), Fall for Me (2025), Gold Rush Gang (2025), Hostage (Limited Series), One Hit Wonder (2025), The 355 (2022)

August 22: Abandoned Man (2025), Long Story Short (Season 1), The Truth About Jussie Smollett (2025)

August 23: Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Season 1)

August 27: Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (2025), Her Mother’s Killer (Season 2)

August 28: Barbie Mysteries (Season 2 – Beach Detectives), My Life with the Walter Boys (Season 2)

August 29: The Thursday Murder Club (2025), Love Untangled (2025), Two Graves (Limited Series), Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (2025)

From docu-series and global dramas to amazing fan favorites, Netflix’s August 2025 slate packs variety and volume. Whether you’re into true crime, heartfelt romance, family fun or adrenaline-fueled action, there’s a title to match every mood and moment.

FAQs:

1. What are the current top 10 movies on Netflix?

The current top 10 movies on Netflix US are KPop Demon Hunters, Madea's Destination Wedding, Trainwreck: Balloon Boy, Happy Gilmore, Grown Ups 2, Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie, Ride Along 2, Despicable Me 4, Brick, and A Madea Homecoming.

2. What are three good movies on Netflix?

Three of the best movies on Netflix include Happy Gilmore, Shiva Baby, and Smile.

3. What is coming to Netflix in August 2025?

Netflix in August 2025 brings a packed lineup including Wednesday Season 2, Love Is Blind, The Fast and the Furious titles and more.