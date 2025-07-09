Mark your calendars and prepare to re-enter the halls of Nevermore Academy as Netflix’s dark coming-of-age hit, Wednesday, is returning with a second season this summer. The beloved Addams Family spinoff, which became one of the streaming giant’s most-watched shows ever, promises a darker, more thrilling chapter. Wednesday season 2: What to know about Netflix hit's release schedule, cast and more (Unsplash)

What to expect in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Netflix’s Tudum quoted creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar saying that the new season explores Wednesday’s increasingly complicated relationships, not just with friends and foes, but with her family too.

The Addams clan, in this latest season, is more involved than ever. Her younger brother Pugsley, according to Netflix, who is developing electrokinesis enrols at Nevermore. Morticia, Gomez and even Wednesday’s grandmama Hester Frump show up on campus.

Returning and new cast of ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Leading the returning cast for the upcoming season is Jenna Ortega, who is not only reprising her role as Wednesday Addams but also stepping in as a producer. She is joined by other familiar faces including Emma Myers as Enid, Joy Sunday as Bianca, Mossa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), Hunter Doohan (Tyler) and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.

Catherina Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, and Fred Armisen return in their roles as well, with Joanna Lumley taking on Grandmama Hester Frump.

New additions to the cast include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah B Taylor.

According to Netflix, the season also boasts a star-studded lineup of guest appearances with Lady Gaga playing enigmatic Nevermore teacher Rosaline Rotwood, alongside Thandiwe Newton, Christopher Lloyd, Haley Joel Osment, and more.

Explaining their reasoning behind casting, Millar and Gough told Netflix’s Tudum that their goal with season 2 was to discover fresh faces and invite some acting legends they admired to join Wednesday and the Nevermore gang.

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 release schedule

Wednesday Season 2 will be premiering in two parts with the first phase of the latest season dropping on August 6 and the following part will be released on September 3, 2025.

The new season of the show will be picking up with Wednesday Addams’ return to the Nevermore Academy but things are far from what she expects.

FAQs

Is there a Wednesday Season 2 release date?

Wednesday Season 2 will be released in two parts: Part 1 drops August 6, 2025, and Part 2 follows on September 3, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

Why is Wednesday Season 2 delayed?

Filming delays were due to 2023’s industry-wide writers’ and actors’ strikes. Production resumed after negotiations concluded.

Why is Xavier not in Wednesday Season 2?

Actor Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier, is not returning this season following controversy in 2023. His character has been written out of the current storyline.