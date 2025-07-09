Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
Netflix's ‘Monster’ series returns for season 4, centered on Lizzie Borden

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 01:21 AM IST

The Lizzie Borden murders will be the fourth season in Monster anthology series. Borden is accused of a double murder.

Ryan Murphy's anthology series Monster has a fan base of it’s own. Now, it seems that the makers have already said yes to season 4. The development came at a time when fans are eagerly waiting for the third season. The Original Monster, featuring Charlie Hunnam, focuses on notorious serial killer Ed Gein.

Netflix is developing ‘Monster’ season 4 about Lizzie Borden.(UnSplash)
Monster 4 based on Lizzie Borden murders?

The Lizzie Borden murders will be the fourth season in Monster anthology series, reported Variety.

The plot will revolve around Lizzie Borden accused of a double murder, the report added.

FYI, the heinous tale of Lizzie Borden has hit screens before, most notably with Christina Ricci in Lifetime’s Lizzie Borden Took an Axe (2014) and The Lizzie Borden Chronicles (2015).

Oh, and, let us not forget about Monster Season 3. The show is expected to hit our screens by end of this year.

The third season was announced at the Los Angeles premiere of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The season also features Laurie Metcalf as Ed’s mother, Augusta Gein, Tom Hollander to play Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams as Alma Hitchcock.

ALSO READ: Netflix’s top new releases this week: 7 global shows and movies you can't miss

FAQs

What was Lizzie Borden accused of?

Lizzie Borden from Massachusetts accused of murdering her father and stepmother in 1892.

Will Monster Season 4 be based on Lizzie Borden?

Yes, Monster Season 4 will reportedly focus on the Lizzie Borden murders.

Was Lizzie Borden ever convicted?

No, Lizzie was acquitted and lived under a cloud of suspicion until her death in 1927.
 

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
