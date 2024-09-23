Erik Menendez slams Ryan Murphy over ‘blatant lies’ in Netflix show Monsters

Erik Menendez has slammed Ryan Murphy for misrepresenting his and his brother Lyle's lives in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story. The Netflix show is centred around the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of killing their parents at their Beverly Hills, California, home in 1989. Erik Menendez has slammed Ryan Murphy for Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story

The show, which premiered on Netflix on September 19, centres around the murders of Erik and Lyle's parents, José and Kitty Menéndez. It is the second part of Murphy's anthology series, which follows the 2022 Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In a statement shared by his wife, Tammie, on social media Thursday, Erik blasted the show for “a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies.”

“I can only believe they were done so on purpose,” added the 53-year-old, who is incarcerated alongside Lyle Menendez, 56, at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego. “It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent,” Erik went on.

“It is sad for me to know that Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward,” he continued, adding, “back through time to an era when the prosecution built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women.”

Erik blasted the 58-year-old Hollywood veteran for shaping “his horrible narrative through vile and appalling character portrayals of Lyle and me and disheartening slander.” “Is the truth not enough? Let the truth stand as the truth,” he remarked before concluding his statement with a “Thank You” note for “all those who reached out” to him and his support.