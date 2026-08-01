Is Nancy Guthrie alive? What disturbing ransom notes claim about Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom | Full transcript

Authorities released an early ransom note in the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie in hopes that someone will recognize the writing style. A second note released Friday indicated Guthrie died shortly after she was kidnapped. Authorities released two ransom notes sent in connection with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (via REUTERS)

Both notes initially went to a Tucson television station days after the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie went missing from her home outside Tucson, Arizona on February 1.

However, authorities have not said whether Nancy Guthrie is still alive. The ransom notes were made public Friday by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

What the first ransom note said The first note was sent to the tip line for CBS affiliate KOLD-TV in Tucson on February 2 and it addressed to Savannah Guthrie.

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It said Guthrie was safe but scared and would be released unharmed once her captors received $4 million in cryptocurrency, with the ransom amount increasing if the first demand wasn't met, as per AP. It also said Guthrie would be released within 12 hours if the payment was received, along with a threat to kill her if the ransom wasn't paid.

The full note read:

“Hello Savannah, We have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom and once payment is received she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of 7 days. You will need to send bitcoin in the amount of $4 million USO before 5PM on Thursday the 5th. If payment is not received, the ransom will be increased to 6 million USO which will need to be paid by 5PM on Monday the 9th. Once payment is received to the bitcoin address below she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop off location back in Tucson. If payment is not recieved by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5PM, she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out, there will be no negotiation. Do not play games, law enforcement will not be able to help you. She had a white smart watch on the floor of the foot of her bed and the white flood light in backyard was destroyed.”

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie issues emotional new plea to her mother's kidnappers: 'Do the right thing'

What did the second note say The second note was sent to the station on Feb. 6, addressed to the Guthrie family, and said Nancy Guthrie “perished shortly after she was taken."

It read, per CBS News.

“Guthrie Family, We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry.”

Why police made the notes public The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the notes reveal a distinctive pattern of word choices and provide insight into the writer's mindset, as per AP. The department said it was releasing the notes because they show "distinctive patterns of word choice, syntax, and phraseology that reflect the writer's unique linguistic style" and offer “valuable insight into the person's mindset, motives, and the evolution of their tone over time”

The agency said someone who knows the notes' writer may recognize the patterns and asked that anyone who recognizes the writing style come forward with information.

The sheriff's department also appealed to people who may know something about the case to come forward. “We recognize relationships and loyalties change over time as do people and their perspectives,” the department wrote, as per AP. “It is not too late to come forward.”

According to AP, investigators also recovered two videos from Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera. They believe the videos may have been recorded on two different days and suggest an unidentified man may have prepared in advance of the kidnapping.

Authorities are asking anyone who noticed someone acting differently, suddenly changing their appearance, leaving the Tucson area, or showing unusual interest or lack of interest in the case to contact investigators.