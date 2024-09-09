Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs officially lists Beverly Hills mansion for this staggering price after raid controversy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has officially listed his Beverly Hills mansion for sale at $61 million. There were rumours on Hollywood street that the rapper was thinking of selling out the land spread, however, the sale became official today as it hit the marketplace. The sources revealed to Page Six that the sale of the mansion “comes as no surprise to insiders, despite the recent controversy surrounding the hip-hop mogul.” (FILES) Sean 'Diddy' Combs lists his Beverly Hills mansion for sale.(AFP/ ANGELA WEISS)

Diddy’s Beverly Hills mansion for sale

The lavish home is spread across 13,000 square feet of land in the presumed Platinum Triangle of Los Angeles which includes ritzy enclaves of Holmby Hills, Beverly Hills and Bel-Air. The sources insisted that Diddy had plans to sell off the mansion which was raided by Homeland Security. However, he was never charged for everything. The upcoming house listing will come up on the real estate world’s Multiple Listing Service.

The home is along what is called Billionaire’s Row and is surrounded by celebrity neighbours including Kylie Jenner, tech tycoons Evan Spiegel and Sean Parker, music moguls Irving Azoff and Jimmy Lovine, fashion icon Alexandra Von Furstenberg and the Playboy mansion, as reported by Page Six. A source told the media outlet, “Combs established his primary residence on Star Island in Miami years ago. Now that his children are grown… the empty nester has decided to sell the property, marking a significant moment in LA real estate.”

Description of Diddy’s real estate

Diddy purchased the mansion 10 years ago for $40 million. It is a two-story-mega mansion with a living space of 13,000 square feet on 1,3 acres of land.

The description of the mansion read, “A grand cobblestone driveway leads to the completely remodelled estate, which features classic European design elements. The property boasts a luxurious panelled entry foyer with a sweeping staircase bathed in natural light, along with a large living room, formal dining room, wine cellar, office, and a gourmet kitchen with a family room and separate catering kitchen.”

It also mentioned the living estate consists of a “state-of-the-art theatre that seats 35 guests,” plus “a two-story guest house” with, “a large gym, recording studio and additional guest bedrooms.” The outdoors of the state includes “expansive lawns, mature trees, and formal gardens,” plus a “resort-like swimming pool with a waterfall and grotto, a basketball court, spa house, and an outdoor loggia equipped with a BBQ, bar and pizza oven.”