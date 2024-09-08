Sean Penn, 64, packs on PDA with much younger actress Valeria Nicov in Spain

Sean Penn was spotted packing on PDA with his rumoured girlfriend, Valeria Nicov, in Spain. The 64-year-old actor was photographed kissing the much younger actress on the streets of Madrid Saturday night. While Nicov's exact age is unknown, she is believed to be in her 20s, reported Page Six. Sean Penn, 64, was spotted packing on PDA with Moldovan actress Valeria Nicov, who is believed to be in her 20s

Sean Penn enjoys steamy date night in Madrid with young actress Valeria Nicov

For their steamy date night, the Daddio star kept it casual, wearing a black jacket over grey pants and paired the ensemble with white sneakers. Meanwhile, Nicov wore an oversized blazer over a chic light-coloured blouse and a pair of black trousers. She completed the look with black flats and a matching handbag. Penn and the Moldovan actress were seen all snuggled up, holding hands as they walked down the street. In the photos obtained by the outlet, the Mystic River star can be seen smoking a cigarette.

The Hollywood veteran reportedly partied until early morning, according the TMZ. Penn's outing with Nicole, whose IMDb only lists smaller projects, comes months after he was spotted hanging out with Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden. The Asphalt City actor entered the dating scene following his divorce from Australian actress Leila George, 32. He filed for a divorce in 2021 after one year of marriage. At the time, he admitted to ruining their marriage as he saw George on “a day-to-day basis,” reported Page Six.

Penn previously opened up on his three failed marriages in an interview with New York Times, saying, “On one of my marriages, the background noise of life was a ‘Housewives of Beverly Hills’ or another thing called ‘Love Island.’ Not even being in the room — I’m not saying this to be cute — I was dying. I felt my heart, my brain shrinking. It was an assault.” He went on to explain that he feels “thrilled everyday” as a single man.“I’m just free,” the 21 Grams star added.