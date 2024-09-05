USWNT star Alex Morgan makes emotional retirement announcement, reveals she's pregnant: ‘Soccer has been…’

United States Women's National Team forward Alex Morgan is retiring from soccer. On Thursday, the 35-year-old athlete made the announcement in an emotional video shared on her Instagram page, explaining that she is “immensely proud” of her accomplishments. The Olympic gold medalist also revealed that she is pregnant with her second child. FILE - United States' Alex Morgan is draped in the U.S. flag as she waves to fans after the U.S. beat Japan 5-2 in the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer championship in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sunday, July 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)(AP)

Alex Morgan announces retirement and second pregnancy

“I'm retiring,” the two-time World Cup winner told her 9.9 million followers. “And I have so much clarity about this decision, and I’m so happy to be able to tell you. It has been a long time coming, and this decision wasn’t easy, but at the beginning of 2024, I felt in my heart and soul that this would be the last season I would play soccer,” she added.

“Soccer has been a part of me for 30 years, and it was one of the first things that I ever loved, and I gave everything to this sport,” she went on, adding, “And what I got in return was more than I could have ever dreamed of. Success for me is defined by never giving up and giving your all — and I did just that.”

Morgan went on to take the announcement as an opportunity to reveal that she is expecting her second child with husband, Servando Carrasco. The three-time Olympian married the 36-year-old former professional soccer player in 2014. The couple share a four-year-old daughter, Charlie, whom they welcomed on May 7, 2020.

“This is also not the retirement video I expected when I initially thought I was going to do this because Charlie is going to be a big sister. I am pregnant,” Morgan said. “And, as unexpected as this came, we are so overjoyed. To me, family means everything. I wouldn’t be here without my husband and my family uplifting and motivating and encouraging and supporting me and sacrificing for me for the last 15 years as a professional athlete.”