Trump thanks Brittany Mahomes for ‘strongly defending’ him, Taylor Swift fans raise eyebrows

Donald Trump has thanked Brittany Mahomes for “defending” him. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came under fire last month for liking an Instagram post shared by the former president. Amid the raging online debate about her and Patrick's political stances, the GOP nominee took to Truth Social on Wednesday to praise the Mahomes. Donald Trump thanks Brittany Mahomes for 'defending' him after she faced backlash for liking one of his Instagram posts

Trump thanks ‘beautiful’ Brittany Mahomes for ‘defending him’

Calling her “beautiful,” Trump praised the 29-year-old WAG, saying, “I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me.” “And the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” the Republican presidential candidate added.

The former National Women's Soccer League star sent shockwaves across the football community after liking a post that outlined a “2024 GOP Platform.” The MAGA plan laid out by Trump in his Instagram post included “the largest deportation operation in American history” and keeping “men OUT of women’s sports.”

Trump went on to add on Truth Social, “With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless “leaders,” it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM.” “What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!” he concluded.

Taylor Swift fans raise eyebrows as Trump praises Brittany Mahomes

Following Trump's comments about the Mahomes, Taylor Swift fans began raising eyebrows. The Cruel Summer hitmaker, who is friends with Brittany, has previously endorsed Joe Biden-Kamala Harris. With opposing views between the two women, fans are left wondering if there could be a strain on their friendship.

“Taylor about to enter football season and NOW brittany mahomes comes out as a trump supporter... i cant remember the last time the taylor nation WASNT in flames i f**ing hate it here,” wrote one Swiftie on X, formerly Twitter. Another said, “Can’t wait to see Brittany vs Taylor.”