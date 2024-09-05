Tulsi Gabbard says Biden administration placed her on ‘secret terror watchlist’ after she criticised Kamala Harris

Tulsi Gabbard revealed on Wednesday that the US government has placed her on a “secret terror watchlist.” In a video shared on her official X, formerly Twitter account, the former Representative said that the Biden administration targeted her as a “potential domestic terror threat” for “political retaliation.” The 43-year-old ex-Democrat, who has been vocal about her criticism of Kamala Harris' policies, is working with Donald Trump's campaign. Tulsi Gabbard releases bombshell video claiming the Biden administration put her on a 'secret terror watchlist' after she criticised Kamala Harris(Tulsi Gabbard/ X, formerly Twitter)

Tulsi Gabbard says she was targeted by Democrats after disapproving of Harris' policies

In the nearly 15-minute video, Gabbard explained that she “spoke out about how dangerous Kamala Harris would be to our nation if she were to be elected as president and why the American people should be very concerned.” The former Hawaii congresswoman revealed that she and her husband, Abraham Williams, have been subject to “additional TSA screening” before boarding a flight on more than multiple occasions.

“Every time this happened, we were told by the TSA agent there that ‘this is just a random selection.’ That might have been believable if it had happened just once or twice. But five? six, seven, eight times in a row? There's no way,” she went on, adding that “on August 4, Federal Air Marshall whistleblowers came forward with very disturbing information.” “They revealed that I had been added to a secret terror watchlist run by the TSA called ‘Quiet Skies’,” Gabbard revealed.

Gabbard said that the whistleblowers informed her that she was added to the list on July 23, which was “the very same day my husband and I began to be subjected to those in-depth TSA searches.” The video also shows photos of “TSA targeting packets that the air marshalls were given as part of their mission brief,” according to the United States Army Reserve officer.

“I later learned that at least three air marshalls were assigned to watch me every time I travel, in the airport and on the flight,” she went on before slamming the actions taken by the Biden administration as “extreme by any measures.” “What kind of threat did they think I posed?” Gabbard remarked. “The bottom line is everyday Americans are being watched and spied on by our own government. Why? Because those in power see us as a threat,” she said.