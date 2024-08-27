Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard endorses Donald Trump at National Guard Association conference, ‘We as Americans must…’

Ex-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard has officially endorsed Donald Trump in his presidential bid against Kamala Harris. The former Representative from Hawaii made the announcement during a National Guard Association conference in Detroit, where Trump was speaking. The 43-year-old, who ran an unsuccessful 2020 White House bid, expressed her confidence in the former president, urging Americans to “stand together” to ensure Trump's reelection. Former US Representative Tulsi Gabbard (R) waves after endorsing former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) at the National Guard Association conference in Detroit, Michigan, on August 26, 2024. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)(AFP)

Tulsi Gabbard officially endorses Donald Trump

Gabbard, who has become a regular figure in conservative media, exited the Democratic Party in 2022, accusing its leadership of “cowardly wokeness” and “anti-white racism” in a scathing X (then-Twitter post). While addressing a gathering in Michigan on Monday, she declared, “This [current] administration has us facing multiple wars on multiple fronts in regions around the world and closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before.”

“This is one of the main reasons why I’m committed to doing all that I can to send President Trump back to the White House, where he can once again serve us as our commander-in-chief,” Gabbard went on, adding, “Because I am confident that his first task will be to do the work to walk us back from the brink of war.” Her endorsement came on the third anniversary of the suicide bombing that killed 13 US service members following the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The former Democrat continued, “We as Americans must stand together to reject this anti-freedom culture of political retaliation and abuse of power. We can't allow our country to be destroyed by politicians who will put their own power ahead of the interests of the American people, our freedom, and our future.” “I am proud to stand here before you today, whether you're a Democrat, a Republican or an Independent,” she added.

“If you love our country, as I do, if you cherish peace and freedom as we do, I invite you to join me in doing all that we can to save our country and elect President Donald J. Trump and send him back to the White House to do the tough work of saving our country and serving the people,” Gabbard said, concluding her endorsement speech, per Fox News.