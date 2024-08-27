Bradley Whitford slams Cheryl Hines over ‘lunatic husband’ RFK Jr's Trump endorsement

American actor Bradley Whitford, known for The West Wing and Get Out, recently called out Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, 58. The 64-year-old took to social media on Sunday to criticise the Curb Your Enthusiasm star's silence on her husband's endorsement of Donald Trump. Bradley Whitford slammed Cheryl Hines for remaining silent about her husband RFK Jr's Trump endorsement

Bradley Whitford brutally slams Cheryl Hines over RFK Jr's Trump endorsement

The Billy Madison actor lashed out at Hines on X, formerly Twitter, after Kennedy announced his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed the GOP nominee. “Hey @CherylHines, way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights. Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage,” Whitford fumed.

ALSO READ: Trump, Harris campaigns feuding over September debate rules, ‘Enough with the games’

The speculations about Kennedy's decision to forego his 2024 presidential bid came just days before his campaign shared the news about his “special” address in Phoenix, Arizona. Despite throwing his support behind the former president, Kennedy asserted that he was not “terminating” his campaign but rather was “suspending” it. Meanwhile, Trump was delighted after securing his opponent's endorsement. “That was very nice. That’s big,” he said of Kennedy's support.

ALSO READ: Ann Coulter deletes tweet calling Tim Walz's son Gus ‘weird’ for crying at DNC after severe backlash

Despite remaining silent about her husband's support for Trump, Hines praised Kennedy's campaign team for accomplishing “feats that were said to be impossible.” “They have gathered over a million signatures, more than any candidate in history, and have achieved ballot access across the country despite the roadblocks and lawsuits that have been brought against them for the sole purpose of keeping Bobby off of the ballots so no one would even have the opportunity to vote for him,” she added.