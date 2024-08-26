Trump, Harris campaigns feuding over September debate rules, ‘Enough with the games’

The campaigns for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are clashing over the rules of a September 10 ABC News debate. On Sunday, the former president said on Truth Social that he is considering skipping the event despite confirming his participation earlier this month. Following the controversial social media post, a spokesperson for Trump accused the Harris campaign of trying to alter the rules that have already been laid out. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris (AP)

Harris, Trump campaigns clash over mic issue

Jason Miller, a senior advisor to the Trump campaign, said in a statement, “Enough with the games. We accepted the ABC debate under the exact same terms as the CNN debate,” per Fox News. The spokesperson accused the Harris campaign of trying to find “a way to get out of any debate with President Trump.”

“The Harris camp, after having already agreed to the CNN rules, asked for a seated debate, with notes, and opening statements,” Miller went on. “We said no changes to the agreed upon rules. If Kamala Harris isn’t smart enough to repeat the messaging points her handlers want her to memorize, that’s their problem.”

“They won’t allow Harris to do interviews, they won’t allow her to do press conferences, and now they want to give her a cheat-sheet for the debate. My guess is that they’re looking for a way to get out of any debate with President Trump. Regardless, there’s no way Harris is ready to be Commander in Chief,” he said.

Miller continued, “This seems to be a pattern for the Harris campaign.” The Trump campaign's statement comes after the GOP nominee's scathing Truth Social post, where he slammed ABC News as “fake news” for its interview with Sen. Tom Cotton.

“I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan Carl’s(K?) ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?” he wrote.