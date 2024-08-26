Donald Trump hints at skipping ABC News debate against Kamala Harris, 'they’ve got a lot of questions to answer'

Former President Donald Trump has signalled that he will skip September 10 debate against Kamala Harris on ABC News after agreeing to it earlier this month. Trump took to his social media platform on Sunday evening to criticise ABC News, questioning why he should participate. Donald Trump has cast doubt on his attendance at the ABC News debate against Kamala Harris, calling the network ‘biased’.(AFP)

Trump specifically targeted ABC News, calling their anchor Jonathan Karl’s interview with Senator Tom Cotton ‘biased’. Trump sarcastically referred to the network’s panel as "Trump Haters," leading him to reconsider his involvement in the debate.

“I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan Carl’s(K?) ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Further casting aspersions against Donna Brazil he added, “Will panelist Donna Brazil give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala’s best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise.”

“Where is Liddle’ George Slopadopolus hanging out now? Will he be involved. They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!! Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS, and even CNN? Stay tuned!!!”

Internet divided over Trump's decision to skip ABC News debate

This isn't the first time Trump has questioned the credibility of ABC News to host an unbiased debate. Earlier this month, he had proposed a debate on Fox News instead, which Kamala hasn't agreed to. However, after a few days, Trump reversed his decision and confirmed his participation in the September 10 event.

Trump's decision to back off from debate commitment has sparked discussions on social media. Critics of Trump have accused him of being afraid to face Harris, dubbing him “Chicken Sh*t Trump.” Another user, claimed that Trump knows he will lose and is trying to avoid the debate by blaming the network.

On the other side, Trump supporters argue that Harris strategically chose ABC News, knowing it would be difficult for Trump to participate given his ongoing legal battles with the network.