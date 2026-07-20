Was Trump booed at the FIFA World Cup final? POTUS's appearance at MetLife draws mixed reactions
Donald Trump faced a mixed reception at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, with a viral video from IShowSpeed's stream appearing to show fans booing him.
Donald Trump made a contentions appearance at the FIFA World Cup Final 2026 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Many claimed that as Trump was booed when the national anthem of the United States was being sung by Jennifer Hudson.
The Associated Press confirmed on their live blog that Trump was booed as he and First Lady Melania Trump were seen on the big screen at the stadium. However, a video surfaced from the live stream of singer IShowSpeed which showed the 79-year-old President seemingly getting booed by fans this afternoon.
Trump and Melania were joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino inside their VIP box after completing his formalities on field before the start of Sunday afternoon's match.
Here's the video:
As is visible on the livestream shared by the 21-year-old streamer, he looks visibly awkward as the crowd starts booing Trump in the midst of the national anthem. "Oh, okay," an awkward IShowSpeed could be heard saying in the clip.
Social Media Say Booing Visible On Broadcast
Many users on social media also claimed that they noticed Trump being booed on the broadcast. It speared to be repeated when another visual of the 79-year-old with the President and the First Lady was shown in the big screen.
“Hahhaa love it! Everyone booed when Trump and the bald headed dude came on tv,” wrote one user.
“I’m so happy trump and the US national anthem got booed . Why was it even sung at a match which has nothing to do with America !?!?” wrote another.
“Not watching the World Cup pregame because it will most probably be tacky but my daughter said Trump got booed. Is that so?” added another.
“Trump got booed at the World Cup Final...but thats fine bc its Spain and Argentina fans...Spain is about to not have a country and Argentina has zero reason to hate on America,” wrote another.
This story is being updated
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More