Watch IShowSpeed 's epic FIFA World Cup final performance at MetLife; fans say; ‘he can sing too?’

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr, belted bangers after banger in what was his first musical performance in the big stage. Fans on social media noticed that 21-year-old is actually a good singer, despite all the shenanigans he is known for. It was a big revealation to his fans.

The streamer, who has attended all the knockouts matched in the competition, was a surprise addition to join Post Malone and Jennifer Hudson singing that national anthem at the MetLife Stadium this afternoon.

Streamer IShowSpeed took the stage at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and pulled off an epic performance that his fans would certainly remember.

The song that the streamer performed is his own creation for the 2026 FIF World Cup. It is called “Champions.”

Also read: FIFA World Cup closing ceremony: Watch Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Laura Pausini's performances

The FIFA World Cup Final game vs Spain and Argentina kick off at 3pm EDT today. Spain are the European champions and will look to unseat current champions Argentina. In case you missed the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup, you can watch another set of performances in the FIFA World Cup half-time show. Here's how you can do that.

IShowSpeed Fans Amazed At Streamer's Singing Talent IShowSpeed's performance at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony was a big revelation to his fans. Many of his millions of followers across social media were visibly surprised to find out that IShowSpeed is a good singer.

“So IshowSpeed is also a singer? Wowww! What a wonderful performance,” wrote one.

“Ishowspeed also sings? Bruh what can’t this man do lol,” wrote another.

“From not being included on the official soundtrack to releasing a song that was later officially recognized by FIFA, and now performing on the FIFA World Cup stage. Take a bow, IShowSpeed,” added one.

“Ishowspeed sings now? Is he not the one on my TV screen performing at the World Cup closing ceremony?” wrote a surprised user.

Also read: FIFA confirms World Cup final halftime won't exceed 17 minutes despite star-studded show

“The fact that IShowSpeed is singing and performing at the World Cup is so random. Since when does he know how to sing and perform,” wrote one.

According to reports, IShowSpeed has a total audience of over 184 million across his various social media platforms, making him one of the biggest streamers in the world. His YouTube channel is followed by over 58 million; on TikTok he is followed by 53 million; and on Instagram he has over 53 million followers.