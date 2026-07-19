What time is FIFA World Cup Final half-time show? Check how to watch BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira live today

The FIFA World Cup 2026 comes to a close Sunday with a mouthwatering clash between European champions Spain and reigning world champions Argentina. The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will feature a 17-minute half-time show. (REUTERS)

Sunday afternoon's event is arguably the biggest sporting event in the world. But FIFA has made sure that the entertainment line-up at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this afternoon is also top-notch, giving even non-soccer fans a reason to tune in as Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and co. take the field.

FIFA, in accordance with how all big sporting events are organized in the United States, has kept a halftime show for the FIFA World Cup final. It is the first time in the 96 years of the FIFA World Cup that a final will feature a halftime show, extending the usual 15-minute break players have between halves.

Also read: FIFA confirms World Cup final halftime won't exceed 17 minutes despite star-studded show

It will feature Justin Bieber, Shakira, BTS and other big stars, but more on that later. Let's take a look at the timings first!

What Time Will The World Cup Final Half-Time Show Start? The format of the FIFA World Cup final will be the same as all previous knockout matches. 90 minutes of regular time, followed by 30 minutes of extra time and penalty shootouts, if required.

The game kicks off at 3:00 pm EDT this afternoon, and the halftime show is slated to start after the first half of the game ends, i.e. 45 minutes plus time added for injuries and a hydration break. Further, FIFA said that since the performances will take place on the pitch where the game is being played, setting up the stage at MetLife could take up to seven more minutes. The performance is slated to start as soon as the stage is up.

When Should You Tune In Tonight? The exact time of the World Cup Final halftime show cannot be told in advance as the number of minutes added for injuries will depend on how the half is played. But it will start between 3:50pm EDT and 4:00pm EDT Sunday in New Jersey and will last around 11 minutes.

Also read: When bathroom breaks are reserved for half-time and roads empty out: The world in 90 minutes of a Fifa world cup final

FIFA World Cup Half Time Show Across US Time Zones If you're not in a region in the US that follows Eastern time, here's when you should tune in.

Eastern Time (EDT): 3:55pm – 4:05 pm

Central Time (CDT): 2:55 pm – 3:05 pm

Mountain Time (MDT): 1:55 pm – 2:05 pm

Pacific Time (PDT): 12:55pm – 1:05 pm

Alaska Time (AKDT): 11:55 am – 12:05 pm

Hawaii Time (HST): 9:55 am – 10:05 am

How Long Will The FIFA Half-Time Show Be? Who Will Perform? FIFA has said that the FIFA World Cup final half-time show will be 11 minutes long. Confirmed performers include the following: Justin Bieber, Shakira, along with Bruna Boy, BTS, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS22 Chorus. It can be watched on the FIFA World Cup broadcast itself, i.e. Fox Sports and Telemundo for Spanish.

But given how the 2026 World Cup has been touched by stardust - especially from Hollywood - don't be surprised if a big name previously not announced takes the stage. FIFA says that dismantling the stage will take another 7 minutes - taking the total time between the two halves to around 25-30 minutes.